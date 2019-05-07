Science

Scientists claim more than a million species are in threat of extinction

EMBED <>More Videos

A new United Nations report says one-million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction.

Nature is in more trouble now than ever and scientists say it's humanity's fault.

A new United Nations report says one-million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction.

Taking the blame is mostly developments that led to shrinking habitats, climate change, over fishing, and pollution according to scientists.

They add that these issues threaten more than 40 percent of all amphibians, and a third of all marine mammals.

Although Scientists are pointing the finger at mankind, they say humanity can still turn things around by overhauling economic systems and changing social mindsets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentpollutionanimal newsanimalu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Duke surgeon playing role in success of 'The Good Doctor'
Canes players laugh off Don Cherry's latest rant
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
I-Team: Firefighters warn new homes burn down quickly in fire
Crews begin digging up pipe from Durham gas explosion
Sunscreen chemicals seep into your bloodstream in 1 day: FDA
Floral fails top BBB Mother's Day complaints
Show More
Man accused of inappropriately touching 12-year-old girl in Raleigh
Family remembers 78-year-old woman stabbed to death in home
Public can weigh in on NCDOT projects
ABC11 Together: Viewers donate to Raleigh non-profit hit by thieves
California startup sells 'world's first' bulletproof hoodie
More TOP STORIES News