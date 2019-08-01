BASFscience

Skewered Balloons

A balloon is made up of long chains of latex molecules. With this experiment, if you pierce the points of the latex balloon that is under the least amount of stress, the long strands of polymer molecules stretch around the skewer instead of popping.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

What do you find?
Share your results on our Facebook page!

Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every Wednesday at 4:28 PM!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencebasfsciencescienceclub
RELATED
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lemon Volcano
SPONSORED: How to Measure Surface Tension with a Penny
SPONSORED: How to Create an Electromagnet
SPONSORED: Testing Osmotic Pressure Using Cherries
BASFSCIENCE
SPONSORED: Testing Vitamin C Levels
SPONSORED: Measuring with Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: DIY Battery with Lemons
SPONSORED: Experiment with Phototropism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates