Science

Historic SpaceX launch was visible from North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos

SpaceX launch visible from North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- SpaceX launched four astronauts from Florida to the International Space Station, and the historic launch was visible from North Carolina.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said all Friday morning that the sky was clear enough that we all might be able to see the rocket flying through the air.

Minutes after the launch happened, a bright light could be seen streaking through the Raleigh sky.

WATCH: SpaceX rocket launch as seen from Raleigh
EMBED More News Videos

Friday's SpaceX launch in Florida could be seen over the sky in Raleigh.



Viewers from all across central North Carolina rushed outside to catch a glimpse of the rocket.

The rocket was carrying four astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France. They're headed to the International Space Station and should arrive there Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride.

What's most special about this launch is that it happened using a capsule and rocket that have already been used before.

It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs. The rocket was used last November on the company's second astronaut flight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencencrocket launchspacexrocketu.s. & worldspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC weather: Cold Friday, severe storm risk Saturday
CDC set to determine future of J&J vaccine
UPS driver named Angel saves boy trapped under 90-pound box
Pentagon considers change to sex assault policy
UNC joins nat'l effort to study allergic reactions to COVID vaccines
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easy Bread
Shock G, Digital Underground co-founder, has died
Show More
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
Travel agencies booking triple their pre-pandemic numbers
Man shot and killed inside Fayetteville home
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke dies in LA car crash
Boy, 7, shot, killed while riding in car with mom and younger brothers
More TOP STORIES News