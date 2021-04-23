Historic SpaceX launch was visible from North Carolina

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said all Friday morning that the sky was clear enough that we all might be able to see the rocket flying through the air.
Minutes after the launch happened, a bright light could be seen streaking through the Raleigh sky.
WATCH: SpaceX rocket launch as seen from Raleigh
Viewers from all across central North Carolina rushed outside to catch a glimpse of the rocket.
The rocket was carrying four astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France. They're headed to the International Space Station and should arrive there Saturday morning, following a 23-hour ride.
What's most special about this launch is that it happened using a capsule and rocket that have already been used before.
It was the first time SpaceX reused a capsule and rocket to launch astronauts for NASA, after years of proving the capability on station supply runs. The rocket was used last November on the company's second astronaut flight.