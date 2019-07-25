SpaceX to launch capsule with items for astronauts to develop curriculum for kids

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX will try to launch its Dragon capsule again Thursday.
Wednesday's launch at Cape Canaveral in Florida was delayed because of the weather.
The Dragon capsule will carry 5,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station.
The includes items like Nickelodeon slime and an Adidas soccer ball that astronauts will use to develop a curriculum for young students.
