In caves, water drips from the walls and leaves minerals behind. Over time, these can produce formations called stalagmites and stalactites.
Now let's do a little review of where stalagmites and stalactites are located. A good trick to remember is: stalaGmites are on the Ground (has a "G") and stalaCtites are on the Ceiling (has a "C")! Another useful tip, stalactites hold "tite" (tight) to the ceiling.
These structures are sometimes found underwater even! But don't be confused, they didn't form underwater. They initially formed in an open cave and then filled with water.
Stalactites and Stalagmites!
