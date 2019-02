Hundreds of thousands of people saw Sunday's epic astronomical event: the super blood wolf moon During the lunar eclipse, the full moon appeared rusty in color.The full event lasted roughly one hour and two minutes.Didn't get a chance to see the super blood wolf moon? Check out a close-up of the event provided by The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles in the video above.Want to see one of these events in person?Your next chance to see a full lunar eclipse will be in 2021. If you want to see a wolf moon, you'll have to wait until 2028.