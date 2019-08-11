Science

'Seagull Nebula': Telescope captures emission nebula shaped like a seagull, spanning 100 lights years wide

A massive cloud of dust and glowing gases polka dotted with newborn stars shines in a stunning image captured by a telescope in Chile.

A new photo from the European Southern Observatory telescope shows the "Seagull Nebula."

It's a cosmic nursery full of baby stars, and gets its name because it resembles a gull in flight. Its wingspan measures 100 light years across, according to the European Southern Observatory.

The color and glow come from newborn and still-developing stars energizing gas around them and emitting radiation. This particular collection is known as an emission nebula, which indicates the active formation of new stars.

"It is the radiation emanating from these young stars that gives the clouds their fantastical colours and makes them so eye-catching, by ionising the surrounding gas and causing it to glow. This radiation is also the main factor that determines the clouds' shapes, by exerting pressure on the surrounding material and sculpting it into the whimsical morphologies we see," the observatory said in a press release.

The gas cloud that looks like a gull's head houses the nebula's biggest star. It resembles an eye and is 20 times more massive than the sun.

It's located about 3,700 light years away in one arm of the Milky Way, according to the observatory.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencespace
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, brother critical after shooting inside Sanford motel room
'A great human being': Sanderson High grad killed in Raleigh shooting
Family sues nursing home over video of aides taunting woman with dementia
23-year-old Henderson man killed in Durham County crash
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
NBA All-Star John Wall visits Cary for annual backpack giveaway
Show More
Fayetteville police looking to identify suspect in Zaxby's robbery
Raleigh Boys Club flag football teaching kids on and off the field
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
New NC law requires rideshare drivers to show front license plate
Texas parents drown, teen survives accident in Turks and Caicos
More TOP STORIES News