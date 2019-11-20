accuweather

'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet Thursday night

This week's upcoming meteor shower is not your typical one: The alpha monocerotids could turn into a rare meteor storm on the evening of Nov. 21.

Astronomers say stargazers may see several meteors per minute, according to AccuWeather. You'll have to be quick, though, because the peak of the alpha monocerotids only lasts about an hour. Look for the shooting stars between 11 p.m. and midnight Eastern time.

The last meteor storm from this shower was in 1995, and it produced 400 meteors per hour. If there's no meteor storm, you can expect to see around 10 meteors per hour.

The source of the alpha monocerotids is unknown. They appear to originate from the constellation Monoceros, a unicorn.
