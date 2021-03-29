United Way, Lyft providing free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites across NC

If you want to roll up your sleeve but you're having trouble getting there, United Way has you covered.
"Ride United NC is an opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors and for us to rise up and help meet the needs of this pandemic," said Eric Guckian, president of the United Way of the Greater Triangle.
United Way and Lyft are partnering to provide free rides for North Carolinians who need a little extra help getting to a vaccination site, specifically people in our underserved communities.
"We are hearing from all of our folks that we serve that needs are just skyrocketing and particularly this need of transportation and being able to get to your vaccine site," said Guckian.
By partnering with corporations, the goal is to provide 100,000 round trip rides across all 100 North Carolina counties.
"The opportunity is a natural progression of our support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And what we've heard from our state leaders is that there's really a transportation gap," said Amy Strecker with Duke Energy.
But this program will hopefully make it easier. So all you have to do is buckle up and come along for the ride as they race to vaccinate as many people as possible.
"I hope it's a sense of relief for some folks. This program solves a problem that they've had getting access to a vaccine site and I hope it will get them that shot and get them on the path to a new normal," said Strecker.
If you are looking for a ride, the program is set to start around Apr. 15. Once it's up and running, the United Way says they'll have a way to sign up online and over the phone.
If you'd like to donate to this initiative, visit https://www.unitedwaytriangle.org/rideunitednc/.
