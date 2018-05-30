SCIENCE

Field Museum scientists assemble Maximo, largest dinosaur discovered to date

EMBED </>More Videos

In Chicago, the Field Museum's new dinosaur, Maximo, is the biggest dinosaur scientists have discovered to date. Time-lapse video shows the cast skeleton of Maximo being assembled over a period of four days. (The Field Museum)

CHICAGO --
Over the course of just four days, scientists assembled a cast of the biggest dinosaur discovered to date.

The cast assembled at Chicago's Field Museum, named Maximo, is 122 feet across and stands 38 feet tall at the head. Maximo is a member of the species Patagotitan mayorum, a long-necked, plant-eating dinosaur that lived over 100 million years ago in what is now Patagonia, Argentina. The cast takes up a third of the museum's main hall.

Maximo is modeled from the fossil bones of seven individual dinosaurs of the same species that were excavated from a quarry.

"Our goal as an institution is to offer visitors the best possible dinosaur experiences, and we want that to start right when visitors first enter Stanley Field Hall," Field Museum president Richard Lariviere said in a news release. "The new titanosaur is huge and it looks amazing in Stanley Field Hall. It is the perfect home to display the world's largest dinosaur."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencehistorythe field museumdinosaursmuseumstimelapseChicago
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More Science
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News