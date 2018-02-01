VIRAL VIDEO

Stunning time-lapse shows supermoon over Bank of America building in Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Stunning time-lapse shows supermoon over Bank of America building in Charlotte (WTVD)

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) --
It's been a busy week for the moon - within two days it went from being a supermoon to a super blue blood moon.

First came the supermoon, a brighter, larger, more beautiful moon.

That glorious space entity was seen by many and was even captured on film.

A stunning time-lapse video of the moon rising over the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte was shared on Instagram by Drew Carlisle.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Carlisle told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes.

The supermoon was seen a day before a rare "lunar trifecta" - the super blue blood moon, which millions of Americans woke up early to see.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencemoonsupermoonnorth carolina newscharlotte newsviral videoCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VIRAL VIDEO
ESPN reporter ruins suit in muddy downhill slide at Little League World Series
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
More viral video
SCIENCE
SPONSORED: How to Make a Lava Lamp at Home
SPONSORED: Clouds Make Rain
SPONSORED: Measuring Shadow Heights
SPONSORED: Phototropism in Green Plants
SPONSORED: Sugar Water in Plants
More Science
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Show More
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
More News