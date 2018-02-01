It's been a busy week for the moon - within two days it went from being a supermoon to a super blue blood moon.First came the supermoon, a brighter, larger, more beautiful moon.That glorious space entity was seen by many and was even captured on film.A stunning time-lapse video of the moon rising over the Bank of America Corporate Center in Charlotte was shared on Instagram by Drew Carlisle.Carlisle told Storyful he filmed the event over a period of 16 minutes.The supermoon was seen a day before a rare "lunar trifecta" - the super blue blood moon, which millions of Americans woke up early to see.