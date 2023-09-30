WATCH LIVE

Scooters stolen from outside dorms, other university buildings at UNC

Saturday, September 30, 2023 12:08PM
UNC Police alerted students to lock up their scooters, as several have been stolen over the last week around campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple scooters have been stolen at the University of North Carolina.

UNC Police said the thefts have happened between Sept. 14 and 25 at Carmichael, Craige, Morrison and Joyner Residence Halls as well as Granville Towers South, Phillips Hall and Graham Memorial Hall.

Investigators are not sure yet if the thefts are related.

The university alerted students to the ongoing investigation on Friday afternoon.

UNC Police said students should strongly consider using locks to secure their scooters whenever possible.

