Scorching heat has people sweating on both coasts

MAX GOLEMBO
If the recent dry and hot weather wasn't problem enough, another heat wave is on the way for the West Coast from Los Angeles to Seattle to start the work week.

There are also 68 large, uncontained wildfires burning in the U.S., with 18 in California and 17 in Oregon and Washington combined.

Numerous heat warnings and watches have been posted from Arizona to Washington.

If you think this is hot, the numbers for the week ahead are no better.

It's not hot only in the West, but also in the East. The heat index forecast for today in the East will be between 95 and 100 degrees from Washington, D.C. to Boston -- and even into Maine.

Another scorcher is forecast for tomorrow in the East and then some relief from the heat is expected by the middle to end of the week.

Severe weather in Midwest

We are watching for severe weather today from Denver to Chicago and Detroit.

The biggest threat will be damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. Some heavy rain and flash flooding are also possible.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Victims ID'd in car crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Obsessed with selfies? Experts say it could be a sign of a serious problem
Police warning parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
Knightdale man turns $5 into $250,000 thanks to lottery
Deputies looking for suspect in lemonade stand armed robbery
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps, killing 20 on board
At least 91 dead after quake rocks Indonesian tourist island
Professional basketball team comes to Raleigh
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
More News