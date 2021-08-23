Pets & Animals

Purple flags fly at Emerald Isle due to sea butterflies

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Visitors to Emerald Isle saw red and purple flags flying at the beach on Monday.

Officials say that's because surf zone conditions are still turbulent.

They also said there's a high abundance of sea butterflies along the shore line.

Purple flags are meant to warn beachgoers of sea creatures nearby.

Sea butterflies are a type of sea snail. According to NC State experts, they are neither eggs nor jellies, and they do not sting. However, they can get stuck in your skin.

No swimming is recommended during red flag conditions.

Officials said Ocean Rescue Lifeguards would continue to monitor ocean conditions throughout the day.
