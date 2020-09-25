death investigation

50-year-old Cary man found dead in South Carolina, authorities looking for answers

Sean Dennis O'Brien, 50, with the last known address of Cary, was found dead in the Litchfield area of Georgetown County, South Carolina. (Courtesy of Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are looking for answers after a 50-year-old Cary man was found dead in South Carolina on Thursday.

Sean Dennis O'Brien, 50, with the last known address of Cary, was found dead in the Litchfield area of Georgetown County, South Carolina. Officials say he was last residing in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina, according to deputies.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies said O'Brien's body was found by a woman walking her dog in the Litchfield area near a line of woods in South Carolina.

Authorities did not disclose his cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information on O'Brien's death is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102.
