2 children missing after rescue boats capsize while trying to save them from Smithfield flash flood

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two children are still missing after an overnight flash flood swept their mother's car off the road in Smithfield, North Carolina.

Rescue crews were able to save the mother after rising water washed out part of Galilee Road in Smithfield.

In an 8:40 a.m. press conference, Smithfield Fire Chief John Blanton said the effort to find the children is still considered a search and not a recovery mission at this point.

WATCH: Daylight reveals damage, continued flooding in Johnston County
EMBED More News Videos

Two children are still missing from a swift water rescue attempt overnight in Smithfield.



Blanton said rescue crews had the mother and at least one child in recovery boats on the way to safety when fast-moving water capsized the boats. All members of the rescue team and the mother were able to get to safety, but the child slipped away in the fast moving water.

"The water was so turbulent that the boat capsized and they lost the child," Blanton said. "They were able to regain the mother. During the efforts to recover or find the children, they lost four boats. This morning, search efforts have gone out, They have located the vehicle and there's no one in the vehicle, so they're continuing the search this morning."

WATCH: Fire Chief Blanton on the efforts to save the missing children
EMBED More News Videos



SEE ALSO: Vehicles overturn, get stuck in Raleigh flooding as heavy rain hits central NC

A helicopter went up Tuesday afternoon to assist in the search. K-9s were also used in the area.

Blanton asked people to keep the family and the first responders in their thoughts and prayers.

EMBED More News Videos

A swift water rescue team arrived at Galilee Road in Smithfield overnight to help someone.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countyfloodingtrafficflash flooding
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gyms can reopen Friday, bars must stay closed, Cooper says
LATEST: 3 W's have never been more important, Cooper says
95 unmarked graves in Texas shed light on grim US past
Apple, Google build coronavirus tracing directly into phones
NOAA: Tropical Storm Nana forms
Chapel Hill rescue dog brings smiles to local Chick-fil-A
Fauci talks schools, Trump, and vaccines on GMA
Show More
Pres. Trump visits Kenosha after Jacob Blake protests
Watch for costly mortgage scams during COVID-19 pandemic
Tractor-trailer overturns, closing part of I-40 East in Raleigh
Cooper to talk Tuesday about next phase of COVID-19 reopening
Fort Bragg vet transports 3 trailers of supplies to Louisiana
More TOP STORIES News