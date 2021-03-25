5-year-old, father go missing while fishing on the Neuse River

Arriving in Goldsboro, where crews are searching for a missing father and son. Several boats are in the Neuse River and a helicopter also looking from above. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/1tOvu6CNrt — Elaina Athans (@EAABC11) March 25, 2021

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search continues Thursday night for a 5-year-old boy and his father, who went missing after a fishing outing Wednesday in Wayne County.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the father and son were fishing on the Neuse River at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off Highway 117 around 8 p.m. Wednesday when the boy fell off the dock.The father immediately jumped in after his son.A witness on the bank of the river called 911. A boater in the river tried to grab hold of the father and son but was unable to get either of them.Search efforts resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday morning without success. Boat teams suspended their search as of 8:15 p.m. but land-based patrols were scheduled to continue overnight.Water rescue teams are set to deploy again Friday morning after sunrise.The sheriff's office said "additional search assets from out of county" will arrive to help first responder teams with the search.Rosewood Fire, Grantham Fire, and the Johnston County Sheriff's Office were also assisting with the effort.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office released the harrowing 911 audio from a witness on the bank of the river."The baby fell in the water and his daddy jumped in after him," the caller told dispatch. "The current pushed the baby away. The daddy jumped in the water behind him and our buddy was coming back with the boat to load our boat up and he went to go get him."Wayne County search crews arrived shortly thereafter and began searching by boat and helicopter. Unfortunately, darkness and fog forced officials to suspend the search before the boy or his father were found.Search teams were back in the water and in the sky on Thursday afternoon. Wayne County Sheriff's Office said it had around 7-8 boats searching on the river and a helicopter flying overhead.Sonar equipment had also been requested and was expected to arrive and help with the search sometime Thursday afternoon. Officials said the current on Thursday was just as strong as it was late Wednesday night."It's definitely a tough situation, our hearts are out with the family, of course, they're going through a lot right now. But also the witnesses that were out here yesterday. It is a tough scene," said Joel Gillie, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.Wayne County officials have not released the names of the father or son.