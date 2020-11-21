SBI, FBI assisting in search for man who shot Lenoir County deputy, another man

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A multi-agency manhunt is underway for Robert Lee Strother, who is facing multiple felonies after shooting a Lenoir County deputy and another resident Thursday night.Lenoir County officials said the shooting happened during a domestic call on in the 2500 block of Lang Skinner Road, near Kennedy Home Road.Officials said Strother was standing with his back to the road when the deputy arrived to the scene. When the deputy addressed the suspect, Strother turned around with an assault-type rifle and fired shots, hitting the deputy in the neck.In a Friday update, it was announced that the 30-year-old K-9 officer was treated and released from UNC Lenoir Health Care.Lenoir County officials said Strother seriously wounded another man that night and stole his truck.Multiple agencies are continuing to look for 30-year-old Robert Strother. Charges for Strother include attempted first-degree murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling and possession of firearm by felon.More than 26 agencies have been involved in the search for Strother, including the FBI, SBI and U.S. Marshals.State Highway Patrol helicopters and Greenville Police Department drones are being used in the search.If anyone has any tips about the case, please call 252-559-6118.