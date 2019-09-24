Kidnapping suspect dead, victim found safe after officer-involved shooting near US-64 in Zebulon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5563788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An active police investigation has shut down part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County Tuesday morning.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh kidnapping suspect has been found and is dead, according to Raleigh Police Department.The update comes after a police chase and search shut down part of US-64 near Zebulon in Wake County.Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in a kidnapping Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. The driver drove off, leading them on a chase that eventually ended with the driver stopping on US-64/I-87 at Exit 436 and running off.Around 10:45 a.m., police confirmed the suspect was found dead. The victim was found safe.RPD said at least one officer opened fire during the investigation. The State Bureau of Investigation and the Wake County District Attorney have been notified. SBI is now in charge of the case.It's unclear at this time if the officer-involved shooting is responsible for the kidnapping suspect's death.Nearly 30 police cars closed eastbound lanes of US-64 at Exit 436. The closure is on eastbound US-64 near the US-64/US-264 interchange, which NCDOT says is now Interstate 87. Around 8:10 a.m., the highway was marked off with crime scene tape.Westbound traffic was later closed and forced to exit at NC-39. It has since reopened. East/northbound traffic is now being diverted to Highway 96. The closure is expected to last until 2 p.m.Zebulon Elementary School, Zebulon Middle School and East Wake Academy have closed for the day.East Wake Academy released the following statement about the closure: