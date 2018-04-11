Search for missing Fayetteville man at state park shifts to recovery effort

The search continues for a 23-year-old Fayetteville man who was last seen Saturday morning at Singletary Lake State Park - and officials are now calling it a recovery effort.

Jesse Sgro was camping on a church retreat with a group in Bladen County.

As the search ended Tuesday, officials said because of the length of time since Sgro went missing, the weather, and the lack of any signs that Sgro left the lake, the search is now a recovery effort.

On Wednesday, no developments or clues were gained from the search.

Crews used a comprehensive grid of the lake and searched meticulously in an east-west direction. On Thursday, the searchers will undertake a north-south combing of the lake.

Side scan SONAR boats and dive teams will again be used.

The search will continue on land, too, as state parks staffers from across the region will continue to search shorelines and hard-to-access areas.

Tuesday's search efforts were hampered by strong winds, which stopped drone and helicopter searches.

Sgro is five feet six inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweater with a grey chevron pattern, khaki pants, and burgundy New Balance brand shoes.

His twin sister, Gabby Sgro, told ABC11 that her brother is well-liked by everyone.

"You can ask anyone," she said. "Anyone who has met Jesse, their lives have been impacted for the best. And even now, as we're searching for him, I'm praying that he'll return - people are just sitting around talking about how great he is."

More than 15 local agencies and volunteers are assisting NC State Parks in the search.

Volunteers are not being added to the search within the park both for their own safety and to uphold the integrity and organization of the search and rescue operation, an official said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call authorities.
