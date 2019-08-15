Missing for 24 hours: The search intensifies for missing Orange County 75-year-old woman with dementia

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for a missing 75-year-old woman in Orange County entered its second day Thursday.The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching the woods and area around the New Hope Volunteer Fire Department for Maryanne Rosenman.Rosenman has dementia. She was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.Her husband reported her missing from their home on Stoneridge Drive in Chapel HillHer home is about a mile from where the command post is set up at the volunteer fire department.She was last seen wearing a blue-green nightgown. She has blonde hair and a medium build.Orange County deputies along with other law enforcement teams will be out searching for as long as it's still safe for officers.Three new teams came out with dogs to search Wednesday night. They left out around 8:30 p.m.Deputies say Rosenman has wandered off before but was found quickly.Authorities are asking the public to check their sheds and homes; even around their property in briars and thickets. Authorities said people with dementia tend to wander toward those types of areas, particularly if they are seeking shelter.