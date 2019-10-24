Search continues for armed and dangerous man after woman found dead at Fayetteville Travel Inn

NOW: @FayettevillePD say a woman was found dead inside a room at the Travel Inn along north Eastern blvd. Investigation ongoing #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/BvY5wNP1Bb — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) October 23, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for an 'armed and dangerous' man after a woman was found dead at a Fayetteville motel on Wednesday afternoon.It happened just after 4:30 p.m. when police said they found a body in one of the rooms of a Travel Inn at the 300 block of N. Eastern Boulevard. Police later identified the woman as 26-year-old Meoshia Corbett.Police are now asking for the public's assistance in searching for 46-year-old Phillip Jerome Little who was charged with first-degree murder in the investigation.Little is described as standing five-foot five-inches and weighs 190 pounds with brown eyes. Police say he was last seen operating a 2006 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee with a North Carolina License plate that reads 4862DV. Police consider Little to be armed and dangerousWaymon Gainey, the manager of Big Mikes Car Wash, next door to the motel says he called police after one of his former employees walked in, left a note and took off in a car."I opened the note and saw the (motel) key, I read the note. It had a phone number on it. It said 'tell him that I killed his daughter at the Travel Inn,'" Gainey said.The only thing is, Gainey is unsure who the 'him' in the note is.Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Detective C. Crews at (910) 751-1046 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). If you see Little, police ask that you call them and not to approach him.