Man shoots at trooper in Orange County after stealing car, escaping

BREAKING: Trooper shot at after attempted traffic stop at New Hope Church Rd/I-40 ramp. Driver was in stolen vehicle. Trooper not hit nor hurt. Highway Patrol searching for suspect- described as a white male. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) March 5, 2019

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a trooper in Orange County on Tuesday morning.The incident happened near New Hope Church Road and Interstate 40.Officials said the trooper tried to pull over a 2008 GMC SUV for speeding.They said the suspect then drove down an embankment, crashed a stolen vehicle and ran off firing multiple shots at the trooper.The trooper was not hit or injured during the shooting.An investigation is ongoing.