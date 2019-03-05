Man shoots at trooper in Orange County after stealing car, escaping

EMBED <>More Videos

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a trooper in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a trooper in Orange County on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near New Hope Church Road and Interstate 40.



Officials said the trooper tried to pull over a 2008 GMC SUV for speeding.

They said the suspect then drove down an embankment, crashed a stolen vehicle and ran off firing multiple shots at the trooper.

The trooper was not hit or injured during the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
orange countyorange county newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brief snow shower possible early Tuesday morning, arctic air moves in
Watts Grocery seeks bankruptcy protection, will remain open
MLK Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh closed after man crashed into pole
Siler City Police seek public's help finding 2 men who stabbed Walmart employee
See where your child's school stacks up on newly released report
JetBlue contest offers free flights for a year
Seaga Gillard sentenced to death for Wake County double murder
Show More
Durham Police Chief reports violent crime dropped to 4-year low in 2018
Thieves steal nonverbal Fayetteville boy's communication device
Response times increasing as Wake County EMS races to keep up with growing demand
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in SC
More TOP STORIES News