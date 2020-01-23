Surveillance video shows missing Alabama girl 'willingly' get inside SUV before disappearance, police say

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen roughly two days ago.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Amberly Flores, who was last seen in Pelham Tuesday at around 7 a.m.

Pelham police said surveillance video shows the girl "willingly got into a dark Mercedes SUV" near the Green Park South mobile home community. Authorities haven't yet confirmed who was driving the vehicle.



Amberly was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and a pink backpack, police said.

Pelham police are sharing images of the dark-colored SUV and seeking help from the public to track down the vehicle and its driver.

If you've seen Amberly or the vehicle, Pelham police ask that you contact them at 205-620-6550.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
McDougald Terrace residents call out Durham leaders
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
NC preacher charged with over 100 counts of child sex crimes
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
6 more flu deaths reported in NC
Cold stuns turtles, causing them to wash ashore in NC
Show More
VIDEO: Men with gun try to follow woman into home
Veterans job fair being held at Carter-Finley Stadium
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
The 411: Thrifty Thursday - visualizing your success
Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville
More TOP STORIES News