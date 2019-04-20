missing swimmer

Wake Forest swimmer missing, Raleigh teen rescued at Emerald Isle beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emerald Isle officials are conducting search and recovery efforts for a Wake Forest 18-year-old swimmer.

Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, a report came in for two swimmers in distress in the 9300 block of the Emerald Isle beach stand, according to WCTI.

Emerald Isle Fire Department personnel were able to locate and rescue Mary Paige Merical, 17, of Raleigh.

Merical was transported to Carteret General Hospital and her condition is unknown.

Search efforts are being continued for Ian Frazier Lewis, 18, of Wake Forest.

Friday's storms kicked up rough surf along the coast.

Waves were reported as high as six to nine feet.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.
