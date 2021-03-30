car chase

Alamance County deputies searching for driver who ran after Orange County chase

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alamance County deputies are searching for a shooting suspect who ran from a car following an Orange County chase.

Sheriff Charles Blackwood said deputies were chasing a shooting suspect on Highway 54 into Orange County on Monday night.

When the chase got to Old Fayetteville Road, Alamance deputies used a pit maneuver to spin the suspect's car out. One Alamance County deputy's car T-boned the car.



The driver jumped from the car as deputies arrested a female passenger. The deputies and the woman were not injured.

Law enforcement officers are out with K-9 units looking for the driver who ran from the scene.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

