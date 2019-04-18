Search underway near Durham apartment complex after suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes car into woods

.@DurhamSheriff and @DurhamPoliceNC are searching for suspects near NC 55 and Odyssey Drive. This is near the Woodland Creek Apartments. They were pursuing a suspect and it ended here. Still working to find out what happened. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/LwZ60ZMqyL — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) April 18, 2019

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Durham officials are searching for the suspects who led deputies on a chase early Thursday morning.Around 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Durham County Sheriff's Office saw a white SUV which was reported stolen on Wednesday and started to follow it.Officials said a chase then ensued down Alston Avenue onto Odyssey Drive.Officials said three suspects jumped out of the moving car and took off into the woods.The car, which was still in drive, drove over a curb and into a wooded area near Woodland Creek Apartments.One of the suspects has been arrested. Descriptions of the other two suspects have yet to be released.The surrounding areas have been blocked off.Durham police officers are helping with the search.