Search underway near Durham apartment complex after suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes car into woods

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham officials are searching for the suspect(s) who led deputies on a chase early Thursday morning.

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Durham officials are searching for the suspects who led deputies on a chase early Thursday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Durham County Sheriff's Office saw a white SUV which was reported stolen on Wednesday and started to follow it.

Officials said a chase then ensued down Alston Avenue onto Odyssey Drive.



Officials said three suspects jumped out of the moving car and took off into the woods.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The car, which was still in drive, drove over a curb and into a wooded area near Woodland Creek Apartments.

One of the suspects has been arrested. Descriptions of the other two suspects have yet to be released.

The surrounding areas have been blocked off.

Durham police officers are helping with the search.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durham countydurhampolice chasecrimedurham police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC11 gets rare look inside Guantanamo Bay
What you won't see in the Mueller report
I-Team: Even with markings, finding underground utilities not easy
3 charged in prostitution bust at massage parlor in Durham County
Panthers reveal 2019 schedule with ode to classic video games
Proposal would require Holocaust, genocide teachings in NC schools
Durham businesses near gas explosion want their customers back
Show More
Canes fan warns others after being duped in online ticket scam
Raleigh man accused of pleasuring self inside YMCA women's steam room
Kim Foxx's texts, emails raise more questions about recusal in Jussie Smollett case
Chapel Hill residents oppose project proposal, cite traffic and flooding
Spring Lake family seeks disaster recovery relief after Hurricane Florence
More TOP STORIES News