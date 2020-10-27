Search underway for suspects in Fayetteville daycare shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are following up on leads from a daycare shooting last month and are looking for two suspects they feel are involved.On Sept. 29, officers went to a daycare center in the 1900 block of Center Street after hearing that shots were fired.Police said five bullets hit the daycare when both children and adults were inside. No one was hurt. Police are now looking for a man and a woman and asking for the public's help in identifying them.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sangiorge at (910) 753-4717 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).