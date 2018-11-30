Search underway for two armed suspects after Johnston County chase

A search is underway for two suspects who fired shots at state troopers during a chase Friday night in Johnston County.The chase ended Friday evening on Woodall Dairy Road, not far from I-40 near Benson.The Highway Patrol is looking for two suspects who jumped out of a white car and ran away.No troopers were hurt during the shooting.State troopers said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and urge all residents in the area to remain indoors and stay alert.This a developing story. Check back for updates.