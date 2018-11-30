Search underway for two armed suspects after Johnston County chase

EMBED </>More Videos

Law officers involved in Johnston County chase.

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A search is underway for two suspects who fired shots at state troopers during a chase Friday night in Johnston County.

The chase ended Friday evening on Woodall Dairy Road, not far from I-40 near Benson.

The Highway Patrol is looking for two suspects who jumped out of a white car and ran away.

No troopers were hurt during the shooting.

State troopers said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous and urge all residents in the area to remain indoors and stay alert.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasesearchstate troopersnc highway patrolBensonJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'It was close and we all felt it:' Anchorage resident reflects on powerful earthquake
On last day as Wake County sheriff, Harrison reflects on lengthy career
Chiefs cut star runner Hunt after video of altercation with woman surfaces
2 arrested in 2017 Durham murder 'persons of interest' in another killing
Cary mom arrested after leaving 22-month-old in car alone for over an hour
11-year-old violinist, cancer survivor plays national anthem for Hurricanes
Alaska earthquake leaves Anchorage TV station heavily damaged
I-Team: NC had 'good shot' at Amazon HQ2, but HB2 'still causing heartburn'
Show More
Video shows moment earthquake strikes in Anchorage airport
Proposed changes to Raleigh's rental rules could affect companies like 'Airbnb'
Raleigh man accused of exposing himself to Walmart employee
7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
Son pleads guilty to killing mother at Cary home in 2015
More News