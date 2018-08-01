Search warrant: Inmate suspected in Raleigh bomb threats

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --According to a search warrant obtained by ABC11, Raleigh police suspect a North Carolina inmate is responsible for a series of bomb threats directed toward City Hall in May.
Since charges have not been filed against the inmate at this time, ABC11 is not releasing his name.
The search warrant states that in 2013, collection agencies in New York received two letters containing boric acid, a poison commonly found in pesticides. The letters contained information connected to the inmate's ex-girlfriend.
In May of last year, Durham police received two threatening letters again linked to the inmate's ex-girlfriend.
She was cleared of any involvement in both cases.
Beginning in December, the ex-girlfriend told investigators that the inmate began to contact her from prison using Facebook Messenger. She then blocked the inmate from contacting her further, she said.
On May 14, the first bomb threat letter was received by City of Raleigh staff. A similar letter was also received by Durham Police by the same person that day.
On May 21, another bomb threat was sent to the city of Raleigh, this time listing the name of the inmate's ex-girlfriend's husband.
Then nine days later, on May 30, a third bomb-threat letter, this one including the name of the inmate's ex-girlfriend.
Attempts to reach the inmate's ex-girlfriend and husband were unsuccessful.
Citing their policy on discussing pending investigations, City of Raleigh staff and Raleigh Police declined to comment on that case.