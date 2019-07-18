Sheriff's homicide detectives serve search warrant at Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was not home at the time of the raid and has not been accused of a crime, sheriff's officials said.
Several people were detained at the house, but no arrests have been in the case, an LASD detective told ABC7.
I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened!— STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) July 5, 2019
YG previously said he was unaware of the July 3 incident in Compton and Inglewood, which involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered in his name, until after it occurred.