Sheriff's homicide detectives serve search warrant at Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives served a search warrant Thursday morning at the Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG, whose vehicle was involved in a July 3 chase and shootout between deputies and a gunman that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander, authorities said.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was not home at the time of the raid and has not been accused of a crime, sheriff's officials said.

Several people were detained at the house, but no arrests have been in the case, an LASD detective told ABC7.


YG previously said he was unaware of the July 3 incident in Compton and Inglewood, which involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered in his name, until after it occurred.
