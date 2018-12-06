Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Affidavit: Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover deported
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Sports
Weather
Politics
Health
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
MILITARY GREETINGS
Season's Greetings from Private Wade
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4848721" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
To all of NC, Private Wade sends his happy wishes.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Thursday, December 06, 2018 06:14PM
Related Topics:
Military Greetings
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
Affidavit: Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover deported
Snow forecast: Areas west of RDU could see up to 6 inches
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Clayton music teacher accused of forcing adult student into sexual servitude
Motorized scooter companies agree to abide by Raleigh's new rules
Cellphone could reveal motive behind triple murder, investigators say
Gov. Cooper, family host annual Holiday Open House at Executive Mansion
No. 3 overall prospect Carey Jr. chooses Duke over UNC, others
Show More
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Girl Scout cookie manager accused of stealing $7K from troop
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
Republicans, Democrats disagree on NC election fraud investigation
Pregnant woman shot and killed in Cumberland County
More News