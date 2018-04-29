Second body pulled from Hyco Lake after empty boat found floating in water

Two bodies have been pulled from a Person County lake after an empty boat was found floating in the water on Wednesday.

A woman's body was pulled from Hyco Lake that evening. A man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.

The empty boat was found just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The man who called police said he found the boat floating in the middle of the lake with no one in it.

The man towed it back to shore and tied it to a dock.

The man said there was no clothing in the water around the boat and there was no sign that anyone had been inside it.

About an hour later, a woman's body was pulled from the lake. She was later identified as Jill Caldwell of Yanceyville.

The Person County Sheriff's Office along with the Person County Rescue Squad, Vance County Rescue Squad, Durham County Sheriff's Office Search and Recovery Team, NC Wildlife and the NC Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search for the man -- later identified as Thomas Smith of Mebane.

His body was recovered on Sunday just before 1:30 p.m.

The accident is under investigation.
