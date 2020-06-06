u.s. & world

Second City CEO Andrew Alexander steps down amid claims of racism at theater

Second City CEO Andrew Alexander said he's stepping down following accusations of racism against the comedy institution. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Andrew Alexander, the CEO and co-owner of famed The Second City improv theater, said he is stepping down after a former performer leveled accusations of racism against the comedy institution.

In a lengthy letter posted on the company's website, Alexander said he "failed to create an anti-racist environment wherein artists of color might thrive. I am so deeply and inexpressibly sorry,"

He vowed Friday that he will be replaced by a person of color.

The originally Chicago- and Toronto-based Second City was an early training ground for "Saturday Night Live" players including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and Chris Redd, among other comedy stars such as Keegan Michael-Key and the company produced "SCTV" TV series in the 1970s and '80s.

Alexander's announcement Friday followed online criticism from Second City alumnus Dewayne Perkins, an actor, comedian and writer ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine"). Perkins said the company had refused to hold a benefit show for Black Lives Matter unless half of the proceeds also went to the Chicago Police Department, and it also created obstacles for performers of color.

His tweets were in reply to a Second City tweet posted last week in support of Black Lives Matter amid protests around the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

In a tweet noting Alexander's resignation, Perkins had a one-word comment: "Oop."

The London-born Alexander said he is "fully removing myself from overseeing The Second City's operations and policies and will divest myself from the company as it stands."

A Second City statement Friday laid out steps the company planned to take regarding the hiring and training of artists of color, along with diversifying its theater audiences and making donations to fight oppression and support black-owned businesses and schools.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolos angelescelebritycomedyactorcomedianracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
BBQ restaurant owner's shooting raises questions on police tactics
Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Charges against Minneapolis officers: What you need to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
LATEST: George Floyd demonstrators march in Raleigh
Cary church hosts Unity Walk to remember George Floyd
Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet
23-year-old killed in Durham crash on US 15-501
'We called 911. We got nothing:' Downtown business owner blasts Raleigh response
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Show More
LATEST: NC hits another daily high of 1,370 new COVID-19 cases
Wake County man shares path forward after demonstrations
Jordan giving $100M for racial equality, justice
Black Fayetteville organizations present demands to tackle police violence
Gov. Cooper vetoes bill to allow bars to reopen outdoors
More TOP STORIES News