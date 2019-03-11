Second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday

The crash closed Bingham Drive for hours between Fisher Road and Bailey Lake Road.
| Traffic Fatality - Bingham Dr |— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 11, 2019
Bingham Dr is currently closed between Fisher Rd & Bailey Lake Rd as we investigate a traffic fatality involving a motorcycle and a sedan.
Motorists are encouraged to use Fisher Rd, Strickland Bridge Rd, & Bailey Lake Rd as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4fqgu8BVqa
It was the second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville Sunday.
In the first crash, a woman was arrested for driving while impaired.