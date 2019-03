Second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday

| Traffic Fatality - Bingham Dr |



Bingham Dr is currently closed between Fisher Rd & Bailey Lake Rd as we investigate a traffic fatality involving a motorcycle and a sedan.



Motorists are encouraged to use Fisher Rd, Strickland Bridge Rd, & Bailey Lake Rd as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4fqgu8BVqa — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 11, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville on Sunday night around 7:30.The crash closed Bingham Drive for hours between Fisher Road and Bailey Lake Road.It was the second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville Sunday. In the first crash , a woman was arrested for driving while impaired.