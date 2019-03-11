motorcycle accident

Second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday

Fatal motorcycle crash is second in less than 24 hours in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville on Sunday night around 7:30.

The crash closed Bingham Drive for hours between Fisher Road and Bailey Lake Road.



It was the second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville Sunday.

In the first crash, a woman was arrested for driving while impaired.
