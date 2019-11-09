Second man charged in deadly Raleigh shooting on Trawick Road

The Starbar in Raleigh blocked off right now - One man killed here tonight. Working on getting information. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/kl0ipsW8Xw — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 9, 2019

Carlton Craig Harris, 29, (Left) and Drew Dominique Smith, 29 (Right)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a second man in the deadly Friday night shooting in Raleigh on Trawick Road.Police said a man was found shot dead Friday night around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road near New Bern Avenue.Raleigh police said Saturday morning 29-year-old Carlton Craig Harris was charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Antonio O'Neal Early.Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police made a second arrest and charged 29-year-old Drew Dominique Smith with accessory after the fact to murder.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.