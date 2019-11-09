Second man charged in deadly Raleigh shooting on Trawick Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have charged a second man in the deadly Friday night shooting in Raleigh on Trawick Road.

Police said a man was found shot dead Friday night around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of Trawick Road near New Bern Avenue.



Raleigh police said Saturday morning 29-year-old Carlton Craig Harris was charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Antonio O'Neal Early.

Saturday afternoon, Raleigh police made a second arrest and charged 29-year-old Drew Dominique Smith with accessory after the fact to murder.

Carlton Craig Harris, 29, (Left) and Drew Dominique Smith, 29 (Right)



Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
