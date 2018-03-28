CRIME

Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana

A second person has been charged in viral Facebook video of baby smoking marijuana.

RALEIGH, N.C.
A second person has been charged after a video on Facebook showed a baby smoking marijuana.

The 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby girl was arrested last week.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.



Now 18-year-old Allan Maldonado is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

"I asked for a DNA test because I know that's not my child but I respect everything you've asked me to do and I'm going to do what y'all tell me to do. When I went to CPS court my lawyer, we asked for a DNA test," said Maldonado in court on Wednesday.

The arrest warrant states that Maldonado "knowingly...caused, encourage and aid..." the child to smoke a marijuana blunt.

A version of the video that's received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.



The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appeared to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.
