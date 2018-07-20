Second suspect in Durham bank robbery in custody

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The second suspect wanted in the robbery of a Durham bank is now in custody.

Police said Larry Lamar Johnson, 29, of Durham, was in custody early Friday morning.



He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the bank robbery.



On Thursday, Durham police investigators arrested Javon Cheek, 24, of Durham, for allegedly shooting a bank teller during a robbery at SunTrust Bank.

Police have charged a suspect and are searching for another in the shooting of a bank teller during a robbery in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.


Cheek was placed in Durham County Jail on Thursday evening under a $500,000 bond.

Search continues for bank robber who shot teller.



He was also served with an outstanding warrant from the Durham County Sheriff's Office charging him with being a sex offender and failing to report his new address.

The incident happened at the SunTrust Bank off Highway 55 and Highway 54 around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said an employee was shot in the arm and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
