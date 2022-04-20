secret service

US Secret Service officers shoot 'intruder' at Peruvian ambassador's residence: Feds

The Secret Service has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences

Authorities respond to an incident at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C. (WJLA)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

RELATED: Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head after encounter with police, family attorneys say

The Secret Service said the person was shot by uniformed Secret Service officers at the home "following a confrontation." Officials provided no additional details of the circumstances of the shooting.

The extent of the person's injuries was also not known. The Secret Service said no officers were injured. The agency has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.police involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldsecret service
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SECRET SERVICE
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
NCDPI, SBI to collaborate in training schools on threat assessment
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-440 westbound in Raleigh
Holly Springs Road widening project begins
Goldsboro homeowner gets surprise as snake sets off doorbell camera
Immunocompromised people concerned after transit mask mandate dropped
Brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time
Man at large following homicide in Halifax County
Panthers end agreement with Rock Hill over practice facility
Show More
Russia hits Ukrainian cities, pours more troops into war
Packed crowd discusses ways to improve Raleigh's Five Points area
Wake County Schools looks to send construction bond to November ballot
Raleigh Police, Fire deliver demands to City Council for more pay
3.6 million borrowers could soon be closer to student loan forgiveness
More TOP STORIES News