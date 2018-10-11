Secret but incomplete 200-yard solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. and Mexican authorities have discovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a rugged, remote area east of San Diego. (CBP San Diego)

JACUMBA, Calif. --
U.S. and Mexican authorities have discovered an incomplete, solar-powered tunnel connecting the two countries in a rugged, remote area east of San Diego.

The U.S. Border Patrol said Tuesday that the clandestine passage measured 627 feet (191 meters), including 336 feet (102 meters) into the United States in the town of Jacumba. The solar system powered lighting and the ventilation system. It was also lined with a rail system that ran the entire length of the tunnel and had two sump pumps.

Mexican authorities discovered the tunnel Sept. 19 at a residence in the town of Jacume. It did not have an exit point in the U.S.

U.S. and Mexican authorities have found many cross-border tunnels - often incomplete. They are typically used to smuggle drugs from Mexico to the U.S.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmexicosolar energyMexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Timeline: When will Tropical Storm Michael get to North Carolina
Hurricane Michael could cause more than 300,000 outages in Carolinas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
2 dead after Hurricane Michael slams Florida Panhandle, Georgia
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
Hurricane Michael: Widespread damage in Florida, storm weakens as it moves north
By the numbers: A look at Hurricane Michael
NC State Fair opening postponed a day because of Hurricane Michael concerns
Show More
Durham high school students helping the hungry
US, Russia astronauts make emergency landing after NASA launch
Hurricane Michael: Storm-weary Cumberland County prepares for more rain
A month until NC votes, Dems see 'blue wave' approaching state legislature
Keep on stuckin': Infamous low Durham bridges claim another truck
More News