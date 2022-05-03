Woman seriously injured in Selma workplace accident

Woman seriously injured in Selma workplace accident

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was airlifted to a hospital on Tuesday after she got stuck in a mixing machine inside a Selma business.

Crews responded to the Azteca Market on Meghan Circle just off Highway 301 just before 10 a.m. Officials said the woman was using an industrial machine that mixes food products when she was pulled into the equipment.


First responders worked for about two hours to free the woman.

The victim is at Duke Hospital where she's being treated for very serious injuries.
