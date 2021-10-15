localish

Seltzer's has been making smokehouse Lebanon Bologna for more than 100 years

Seltzer's has been making smokehouse bologna for over 100 years

PALMYRA, Pennsylvania -- Nestled within a tiny town in Central Pennsylvania is a small but very successful company that has been smoking bologna for more than 100 years.

Family-owned Seltzer's still does nearly everything by hand and yet the company has grown to own nearly 90% of all Lebanon Bologna sales.


Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, see how the company is adapting to today's marketplace, and learn the core values that current leaderships says will never change.


Travel with us to Palmyra, Pennsylvania, for a tasty tour of an authentic wooden smokehouse.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
