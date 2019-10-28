Semi-truck overturns injuring 2 in Lillington, spills load of lumber onto HWY 27

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured after a semi-truck overturned spilling loads of lumber on to Highway 27 on Sunday night.A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper said a red vehicle was traveling north on Norrington Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and went into the path of a westbound semi-truck. The crash resulted in the semi-truck overturning and spilling loads of lumber onto the highway.ABC11 crew said the woman driving the red vehicle was taken to the hospital with 'significant injuries.' The semi-truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.A trooper on scene said the road will be closed for a couple of hours while the lumber and semi-truck are cleaned up.North Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.