Caring for a loved one can be challenging and overwhelming. Those that are providing care during COVID-19 need even more support and encouragement. This is why ABC11 is proud to be a sponsor of the 2020 Virtual Caregivers Summit on October 22. This online event runs 9 am - 4 pm and is an opportunity to view educational sessions and participate in live Q&A with panelists. There's no fee to participate and the content will be available for future reference to all those that register.
To register, go to www.caregiverssummit.org
Free online summit to offer resources and tools for caregivers
