Senior Caregivers need your help

Transitions LifeCare is in need of the following personal protective equipment, or "PPE":
- masks: surgical/procedural, N95 (no handmade masks at this time, please)
- face shields and googles
- medical/isolation gowns
- gloves: exam/surgical (all sizes)
- hand sanitizer
- wipes: bleach and alcohol
"Our dedicated healthcare workers are experiencing the same mental, physical and emotional exhaustion healthcare workers all over the world are experiencing," notes Transitions LifeCare's CEO John Thoma. "Transitions LifeCare's leadership is focusing all our efforts, all our work, on protecting our staff and patients in the community and in the Hospice Home. And, like other healthcare organizations, we are faced with a current shortage of personal protective equipment. We're grateful to the community for any supplies they can send our way."
To donate PPE to Transitions LifeCare, email PPEsupplies@transitionslifecare.org or call 919-828-0890 to make arrangements for drop-off. Items may be mailed to "Supplies" at Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. All quantities are welcome.