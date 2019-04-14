u.s. & world

Sergeant's head grazed by bullet, suspect fatally shot in Florida shootout

EMBED <>More Videos

Body camera footage showed the moment Sgt. Tom Dane's forehead was grazed by a bullet, sending his cap flying off his head during a shootout in Volusia County, Florida.

DELAND, Fla. -- A carjacking suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff's sergeant's forehead grazed by a bullet during a dramatic shootout on a Florida highway.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news conference the shooting happened Thursday afternoon near DeLand following a chase across the county.

Authorities said 30-year-old Phillip Marsh stole a woman's pickup truck at gunpoint in Deltona. Chitwood said Marsh brandished a gun as deputies chased him and tried to flee on foot after they destroyed the truck's tires with spike strips.

Marsh pointed his gun at his own head at one point, according to aerial footage released by the sheriff's office.

A group of deputies eventually surrounded the man. Chitwood said Sgt. Tom Dane and four other deputies exchanged gunfire with him. Dane was grazed, and a fellow deputy's body camera captured the moment the bullet sent his hat flying off of his head.

Dane's injuries were described as minor, and Dane was awake and alert after the shooting. Dane likely would have been fatally injured had the bullet hit a millimeter lower, Chitwood said.

Marsh was shot several times and later died at an area hospital.

The deputies involved in the shootout have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a department investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridapolice chaseshootoutgun violenceu.s. & worlddeputy involved shootingcarjackingbody cameras
U.S. & WORLD
Mall of America incident: Child thrown off balcony still alive; suspect cooperating
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Kohl's offering weekly discounts for military families, veterans
Woman fights $23K water bill: 'This is ridiculous'
TOP STORIES
Rocky Mount man charged in murder of father, officials say
Severe thunderstorm risk increases late Sunday
Sinkhole closes Orange County road
Grant Hill helps renovate 3 Durham public basketball courts
ECU students killed in South Carolina car crash identified
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Mall of America incident: Child thrown off balcony still alive; suspect cooperating
Show More
120 Boy Scouts evacuated from flooded Nash County camp
This intense 45-minute workout gets Canes host ready for games
Fayetteville police investigating after man wounded by gunfire
Fayetteville police investigating after man found shot in road
Millbrook High senior out of ICU following soccer game collision
More TOP STORIES News