Serious crash closes Possum Track Road in Wake County

EMBED </>More Videos

A serious crash has closed Possum Track Road near Raven Ridge Road in Wake County.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A serious crash has closed Possum Track Road near Raven Ridge Road in Wake County.

The incident was reported around 7:30 Tuesday morning.



Official details surrounding the crash have yet to be released. However, Chopper11 HD flew over the crash site. Video showed the wrecked car sitting off the pavement and into the woods that line the side of the road.

Officials have yet to say if anyone was injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashwake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Snakes, pigs, exotic birds found in PA hoarding home
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen may have been spotted in Miami
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
1-year-old Bronx boy bitten during rat infestation
Show More
Haunted Triangle: Legends and history at the Capitol Building
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Booming box office reduces average movie ticket price 55 cents
State lawmakers pass $800 million Florence Emergency Response Act
Here are the regulations Raleigh leaders are proposing for Bird scooters
More News