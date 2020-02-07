Serious wreck closes lanes on US-70 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a serious wreck that has closed lanes along Highway 70 on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m., on US 70 between Pleasant Drive and East End Avenue.

Officials said there were serious injuries in the wreck, but did not specify how many people were injured.

U.S. 70 will be shut down in both directions until the investigation has concluded.
