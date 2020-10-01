'Seriously injured' shooting victim walks into WakeMed in Raleigh; investigation underway

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a WakeMed late Wednesday night.According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to a call at WakeMed concerning a man who walked in just before 10:10 p.m.Police learned that the shooting may have taken place in the 300 block of Blesdoe Avenue.There is no word on a shooting suspect at this time.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.