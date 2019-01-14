Service member injured in Fort Bragg training incident

A service member was injured in a training incident Monday, Fort Bragg officials said.The service member, who is assigned to the Joint Special Operations Command headquarters received immediate medical treatment and was then taken to Womack Army Medical Center.The service member's condition has not been released. Womack described the service member's condition only as "stable."The accident happened during pistol training as part of deployment readiness.Officials are investigating whether the injury was self-inflicted or involved others in the training exercise.No one else was injured.